DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.02.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $48.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.10.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The company had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $2,482,908.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,362.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,645,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,793,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,770,961 shares of company stock valued at $262,063,658. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in DraftKings by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in DraftKings by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in DraftKings by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in DraftKings by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 27,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

