Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.04 Million

Analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will post $21.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.59 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $21.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $79.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.87 million to $81.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $91.97 million, with estimates ranging from $88.43 million to $96.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 33.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 27.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at $96,000. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $441.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

