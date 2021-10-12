Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,448 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Colfax by 234.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 18.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $103,479.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,222 shares of company stock worth $13,506,058. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

NYSE:CFX opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $50.34.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

