Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 306 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Inogen were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inogen by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $170,077,000 after purchasing an additional 135,428 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 9,920.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after buying an additional 753,940 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,183,000 after buying an additional 241,754 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Inogen by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after buying an additional 36,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Inogen by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 322,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.01. Inogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.00 million, a P/E ratio of -345.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

In other news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $460,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,298.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $722,592.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,093.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,693. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

