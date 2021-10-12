BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 89.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,540 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Everi were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Everi by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after acquiring an additional 95,876 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Everi by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,236,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Everi news, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $589,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean A. Ehrlich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $1,110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,950.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,967,351 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVRI opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 2.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

