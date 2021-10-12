Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) by 221.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,413 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cellectar Biosciences were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 229.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 621,692 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 1,249.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 228,218 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 84.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 111,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 114.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 51,014 shares during the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLRB opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $51.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLRB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

Cellectar Biosciences Profile

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

