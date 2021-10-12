Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,817 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth $13,354,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth $12,626,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 558.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Porch Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 118,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.61. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.12.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $40,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 37,300 shares of company stock valued at $760,217 in the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

