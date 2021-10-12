Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,425 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,098 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,651,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,805,000 after acquiring an additional 117,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 72,017 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter valued at $1,015,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $891.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. Research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.74%.

In related news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $283,220. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.