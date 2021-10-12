Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,195 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,191 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,195 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $3.21.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

