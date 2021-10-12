Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,143,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 240,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after buying an additional 35,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.54.

