Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 1,884.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,127 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Compugen were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Compugen in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Compugen during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.32. Compugen Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

