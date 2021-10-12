Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,496 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Perdoceo Education worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,618,000 after purchasing an additional 815,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,319,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,386,000 after buying an additional 638,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 80.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 265,149 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $780.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.09 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRDO. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

