$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. iQIYI posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year sales of $4.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iQIYI.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in iQIYI by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.