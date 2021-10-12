Equinor ASA’s (EQNR) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a $19.76 target price on Equinor ASA and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.94.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $26.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of -115.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $27.22.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after purchasing an additional 767,227 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

