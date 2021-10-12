Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GIPR opened at $7.32 on Monday. Generation Income Properties has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.