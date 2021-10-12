Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.95.

WFC stock opened at $47.28 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $194.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $7,725,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 35.6% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

