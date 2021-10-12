JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLPEY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.30 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.90.

Shares of GLPEY stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17 and a beta of 1.05. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.76%. Analysts anticipate that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is -633.33%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

