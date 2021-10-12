KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a hold rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.84.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE:KEY opened at $22.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. South State Corp bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 111.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.