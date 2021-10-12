Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €133.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on Safran in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Safran in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Safran in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €126.25 ($148.53).

Shares of SAF opened at €115.74 ($136.16) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €108.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €115.89. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

