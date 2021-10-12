Reviewing FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) & German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

27.7% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of German American Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of German American Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for FVCBankcorp and German American Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FVCBankcorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 German American Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

FVCBankcorp presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.23%. Given FVCBankcorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FVCBankcorp is more favorable than German American Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares FVCBankcorp and German American Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FVCBankcorp 27.86% 10.18% 1.05% German American Bancorp 34.59% 12.64% 1.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FVCBankcorp and German American Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FVCBankcorp $69.99 million 3.96 $15.50 million $1.13 17.92 German American Bancorp $228.84 million 4.51 $62.21 million $2.34 16.63

German American Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBankcorp. German American Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FVCBankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

German American Bancorp beats FVCBankcorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area. The company was founded in November 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co., and German American Insurance, Inc. It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other. The Core Banking segment involves attracting deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local market of the company. The Wealth Management Service segment provides trust, investment advisory, retirement planning, and brokerage services to customers. The Insurance Operations segment offers a full line of personal and corporate insurance products. The Other segment refers to the primary differences between segment amounts and consolidated totals. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

