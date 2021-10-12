Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.81.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $43.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bank of America by 30.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,026,000 after purchasing an additional 497,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

