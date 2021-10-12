Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Shares of BBBY opened at $14.59 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 49.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 127,081 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,814,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,897,000 after purchasing an additional 147,361 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

