Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Cortexyme alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cortexyme presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTX opened at $78.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.47. Cortexyme has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $2,096,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,158,316 over the last 90 days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cortexyme by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Cortexyme by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cortexyme (CRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.