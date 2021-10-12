BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €50.00 ($58.82) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on BNP Paribas from €45.20 ($53.18) to €48.30 ($56.82) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BNP Paribas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNPQY stock opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.754 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.83%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.