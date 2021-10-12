Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €190.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nord/LB set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €158.18 ($186.10).

ETR:WCH opened at €155.65 ($183.12) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €147.04 and a 200 day moving average of €135.30. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €79.00 ($92.94) and a 52 week high of €162.40 ($191.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.29.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

