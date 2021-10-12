Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $670.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $645.00 to $670.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $628.14.

NFLX opened at $627.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $277.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $569.28 and its 200 day moving average is $534.54. Netflix has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $646.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

