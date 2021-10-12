LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €153.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($185.88) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.30 ($187.41) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €142.94 ($168.17).

LEG opened at €124.75 ($146.76) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €130.62 and its 200 day moving average is €123.92. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

