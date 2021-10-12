Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

AUPH has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $20.48 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $1,907,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,189.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,500. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $870,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,936,000 after buying an additional 3,315,006 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares during the period. 38.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

