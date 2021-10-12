ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACCO. TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $841.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.20.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ACCO Brands by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ACCO Brands by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ACCO Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

