Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $111.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.87.

NYSE:BC opened at $99.53 on Monday. Brunswick has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,223,000 after buying an additional 124,043 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,026,000 after buying an additional 50,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,905,000 after buying an additional 191,454 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,841,000 after buying an additional 19,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,395,000 after buying an additional 282,358 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.