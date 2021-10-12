Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ:AMR opened at $58.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.44. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $63.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $395.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $19,253,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $18,265,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $13,327,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $10,997,000. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $8,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

