Critical Review: Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) & Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) and Lufax (NYSE:LU) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A Lufax 26.34% 18.61% 5.82%

9.7% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bit Digital and Lufax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lufax 1 3 8 0 2.58

Bit Digital currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.04%. Lufax has a consensus price target of $15.85, indicating a potential upside of 113.65%. Given Lufax’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than Bit Digital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bit Digital and Lufax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $21.07 million 30.95 -$1.91 million $0.07 169.43 Lufax $7.98 billion 2.29 $1.79 billion $0.95 7.81

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital. Lufax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bit Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lufax beats Bit Digital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

