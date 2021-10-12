Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MZDAY. UBS Group upgraded Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mazda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Mazda Motor stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.13. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 1.41%. Analysts predict that Mazda Motor will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

