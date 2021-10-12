iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.08

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and traded as low as $25.29. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 357,459 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 369.1% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $715,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 565,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 49,634 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.