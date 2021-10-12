Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Lowered to $127.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.27.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $98.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.80.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $325,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.