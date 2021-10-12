Carlsberg A/S’s (CABGY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $32.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average is $35.22.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

