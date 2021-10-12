Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $13.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a market cap of $410.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 3.16.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 132,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 32,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 253,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 115,393 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 626,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 515,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

