Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.89

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 71941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

The company has a market cap of $725.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 63.04% and a return on equity of 43.77%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3946 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 2,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,583 shares of company stock valued at $167,853 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

