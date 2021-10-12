Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALV. Mizuho cut their price target on Autoliv from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

NYSE:ALV opened at $92.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.84. Autoliv has a one year low of $74.53 and a one year high of $108.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.98.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $107,676,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 661.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,019,000 after purchasing an additional 440,412 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Autoliv by 2,354.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,168,000 after purchasing an additional 322,178 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Autoliv by 19.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,924,000 after purchasing an additional 276,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its stake in Autoliv by 112.5% in the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 423,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,352,000 after purchasing an additional 223,900 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

