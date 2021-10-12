Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Hits New 1-Year High at $329.50

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 329.50 ($4.30) and last traded at GBX 322.50 ($4.21), with a volume of 243465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320.50 ($4.19).

The stock has a market capitalization of £691.50 million and a P/E ratio of 50.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 282.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 7.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

