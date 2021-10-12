Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Earns Buy Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BIREF. Raymond James lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Shares of BIREF opened at $5.49 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.06.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $157.64 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.33%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

