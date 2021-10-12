Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CDAY. Barclays cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.85.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $116.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.04 and a beta of 1.37. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $120.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.17.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,736 shares of company stock worth $78,395,347 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

