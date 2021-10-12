EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EMCORE currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.79.

EMCORE stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.27. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that EMCORE will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,024.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,713.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in EMCORE during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,569,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth about $9,555,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EMCORE by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,371,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,143 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in EMCORE by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,962,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,645 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCORE during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,801,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

