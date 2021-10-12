Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target Cut to $84.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $81.99 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.17.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 72.54%.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $443,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,505,881.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $4,548,638 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 21.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.