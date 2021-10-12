ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

IO has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

IO opened at $1.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.29. ION Geophysical has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $19.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ION Geophysical will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other ION Geophysical news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 968,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $1,579,057.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,306,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,693 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 80.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 377,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ION Geophysical by 47,055.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 351,505 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ION Geophysical by 378.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 125,005 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in ION Geophysical by 274.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 73,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ION Geophysical by 55.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

