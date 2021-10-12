Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PUM. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($120.59) target price on Puma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €114.60 ($134.82) price objective on Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Puma in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Puma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €114.17 ($134.31).

Shares of Puma stock opened at €96.96 ($114.07) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €103.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €97.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.75. Puma has a 12 month low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 12 month high of €109.70 ($129.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

