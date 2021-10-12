Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €92.29 ($108.57).

Daimler stock opened at €83.00 ($97.65) on Monday. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a fifty-two week high of €82.66 ($97.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €73.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion and a PE ratio of 6.43.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

