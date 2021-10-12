Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primis Financial Corp. provides financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through full-service branches principally in Virginia and Maryland as well as through certain internet and mobile applications. Primis Financial Corp., formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., is based in MCLEAN, Va. “

Primis Financial stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. Primis Financial has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $366.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primis Financial will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,230 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $34,587.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the second quarter worth $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the second quarter worth $149,000. 66.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

