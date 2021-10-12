Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magna is battling the global shortage of semiconductor supply which is currently prevalent in the auto sector. Consequently, Magna has lowered 2021 light vehicle production (LVP) forecasts for North America and Europe by 1.2 million and 400,000 units, respectively. Trimmed 2021 earnings and sales outlook have dampened investors’ faith in the stock. It now expects full-year 2021 revenues in the band of $38-$39.5 billion, down from the previous view of $40.2-$41.8 billion. Soaring costs of commodities like resin and steel and rising labor and launch costs have increased manufacturing costs of the company. Further, Magna is set to invest heavily in order to develop technologically advanced products. Resultantly, Magna’s margins are under pressure. As such, the stock warrants a bearish stance right now.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Edward Jones raised Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays lowered Magna International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.87.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $82.91 on Monday. Magna International has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS. Magna International’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after acquiring an additional 48,908 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

