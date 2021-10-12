Brokerages Expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Post $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. Victory Capital posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.27 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 29.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

VCTR stock opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.10. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Victory Capital by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Victory Capital by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Victory Capital by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

